Muslims in India are happiest because we are Hindus: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: The happiest Muslims in the world are found in India and this is because of the Hindu culture, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said. Bhagwat is on a nine-day tour to Odisha to attend the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal where functionaries from different states and affiliated groups will be present between October 15-20.

The highest policy-making body of RSS will hold its annual meeting in Odisha for the first time.

"Hindu is not a religion or a language. Neither is it the name of a country. Hindu is the culture of all those who live in India and that accepts and respects diverse cultures. When any nation deviates from the right path, it comes to us in search of truth," Bhagwat said, addressing a gathering of intellectuals on Saturday.

He added that when Jews were being wandered, India emerged as the only nation to provide them shelter. "The Parsis practise their religion freely only in India. The happiest Muslims are found in India. And why is it so, because we are Hindus," he said. He added that it is his wish that the RSS lable is removed and RSS and the society work as a single group.

The RSS chief that people in the country considers themselves as one irrespective of diverse culture, languages and geographical locations and because of this feeling of oneness, people belonging to different faiths Muslims, Parsis and others feel safe in the country.

He also called for a change in society for better while admitting that it is impossible to change every person in the society. "The country can be transformed with the change of the society," he added.