'Muslims Use Condoms The Most': Hyderabad Lok Sabha Candidate Asaduddin Owaisi On 'Population Growth'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Asaduddin Owaisi is known for his vocal statements on critical issues. Sometimes, his statements create controversies as well. Nowadays, Owaisi is campaigning not only in his constituency but in different parts of the country as well where AIMIM candidates are contesting the polls. During a recent campaign rally, Owaisi touched upon the most debated issue of Muslim population growth to counter statements made in this regard.

Addressing a gathering, Owaisi accused the BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of building a wall of hatred. "Why are you creating a fear that Muslims produce more children? According to data by the Modi government, the population growth of Muslims has declined. Muslims use condoms the most," said Owaisi adding that he has no shame in saying this.

The Hyderabad MP, who is facing stiff competition this time from BJP's Madhavi Latha, alleged that Modi is instilling fear among Hindus that Muslims will become the majority community in India. "How long will you create fear about the Muslims? Our religion is different but we belong to this country,” he said.

He accused Modi of misleading the majority community by claiming that Muslims have a maximum reproduction rate. Reacting to the recent report of a UP student getting 50% marks in the pharma examination despite writing 'Virat Kohli' and 'Jai Shri Ram' in answer copy, Owaisi said, "If someone writes Jai Shri Ram slogan in the exam paper, then they are getting 50% marks but our daughters are not being allowed to take exams if they are wearing Hijab."

He urged the electors to vote for AIMIM accusing the BJP-run central government of carrying out atrocities against Muslims.

Owaisi's recent remarks came after Narendra Modi created a political storm with his statement in Rajasthan where he claimed that Congress is planning to take gold and property of people and distribute it to Muslims. Modi claimed that former PM Manmohan Singh had said that Muslims have the first right to the country's resources. Modi said that Congress if voted to power, will distribute common people's property among those who have more children.