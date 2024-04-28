‘Muslims Use Condoms The Most...’: Owaisi Responds To PM Modi’s ‘Those Who Have More Children’ Jibe

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a public meeting commented that Muslims are the most frequent users of condoms. Owaisi’s statement came in response to the recent remark by PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan rally. Owaisi on Sunday shared the video of his speech on the social media platform ‘X’.

“Narendra Modi is spreading fear among Hindus, suggesting that Muslims will soon outnumber them. How much longer will this fearmongering about Muslims persist? Our faith may differ, but we are all citizens of this nation.” the AIMIM leader said in a rally.

He further said that the fertility rate in the Muslim women is declining, Owaisi added that the source of this information is the Modi government's data and not him. Citing this data he said, how is it possible for the Muslims to become a majority in India?

“Why propagate the notion that Muslims have higher birth rates? According to data from the Modi government, the population growth among Muslims has decreased. It's a fact that Muslims use condoms the most, and I have no shame in stating this,” Owaisi said.



Earlier, during a Lok Sabha Election campaign rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara, Prime Minister Modi’s statement sparked a political firestorm. PM said, “The Congress manifesto states their intention to assess the gold holdings of mothers and sisters, gather information about it, and distribute that property. To whom will they distribute it? The government under Manmohan Singh had asserted that Muslims hold the first right on the nation's assets.”

Previously, during their tenure in power, the Congress party stated that Muslims hold primary entitlement to the country's resources. This implies that the distribution of these assets would favor those with more kids.” PM alleged that these assets would go to infiltrators.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, lodged a complaint against PM Modi with the Election Commission of India. The commission instructed BJP president JP Nadda to ensure that his party adhere to the high standards of political discourse in the country.