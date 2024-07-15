Rajasthan is not only a stronghold of palaces and forts, but there are many other places worth visiting. Those who love wildlife viewing must visit the Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan. This sanctuary is full of birds and natural beauty. Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary is located among the Abu mountain range in Rajasthan. Tourists visiting this hill station must visit Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary. It is a very beautiful and picturesque place. The Shrine is a famous tourist destination of Mount Abu. Thanks to ecotourism, this sanctuary is an attraction for nature lovers. This sanctuary was established in 1960. Tourists can see a variety of flora and fauna here, making it a great place for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.





Mount Abu Sanctuary is home to many different types of trees and plants. Around 820 plant species can be found here. There are more than 81 species of trees, 17 species of medicinal trees and 89 species of shrubs. There is also a wide selection of flowers from roses to orchids.Surrounded by greenery, this sanctuary is also famous for its animals. Nature lovers can see many unique and rare animal species here. About 250 bird species and more than 110 plant species can be seen here. This sanctuary is an ideal place for bird lovers. Leopard, sloth, peacock, sambhar, chinkara, wild boar, nilgai, hare, wild fowl, pheasant and langur etc. is found mainly in this sanctuary.If you want to enjoy other things like trekking besides visiting the shrine and plan to come here in winter. Many mammals are easy to see here in summer. This place is also best for photography.By Air - Udaipur is the nearest airport to Mount Abu which is 185 km away.Train Route - The nearest station to Mount Abu is Abu Road which is 28 km from here. Taxis are available from here to Mount Abu hill station.Road: Mount Abu is accessible by road from almost all major cities in the country..