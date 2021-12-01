हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muzaffarnagar

Five accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot case acquitted

A Muzaffarnagar court acquitted 2013 riot accused Vinod, Naresh, Ashish, Sunder and Satyendra saying that the prosecution has failed to prove the case against them.

Five accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot case acquitted
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A court here has acquitted five 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot accused due to the paucity of evidence against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Babu Ram acquitted accused Vinod, Naresh, Ashish, Sunder and Satyendra saying that the prosecution has failed to prove the case against them.

The case against the five was lodged by riot Victim Nanu, a resident of Bahawdi village under the Phugana police station in the district.

Naming the five accused in his complaint, Nanu had alleged that a mob of rioters, including the five, had barged into his house on November 8, 2013, and put it on fire after looting cash and other valuables from it.

The case was probed by the Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh Police, which had charge-sheeted them on June 6 2014, but the court acquitted them for the lack of evidence against them.

Over 60 people were killed and around 40,000 people were displaced during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MuzaffarnagarMuzaffarnagar riots2013 Muzaffarnagar riotsMuzaffarnagar Courtaccused acquitted
Next
Story

Kashmir, Ladakh reel under bone-chilling winter, temperature hits record low

Must Watch

PT11M19S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka looked stylish with husband Nick Jonas on the red carpet