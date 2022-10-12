Muzaffarnagar riots: BJP MLA sentenced to 2 years in prison, gets bail

Muzaffarnagar: A special MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, awarded two years imprisonment to 12 people, including BJP MLA Vikram Saini, after they were convicted in a case of causing hindrance to government work during the violent protest after the murder of two brothers that led to major violence in Muzaffarnagar district in 2013. After the conviction, the MLA filed a plea for bail which was granted to him. The court had acquitted 15 other people charge-sheeted in the police investigation. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each on all accused.

“Saini along with 27 others were booked in the case under Section 147, 148, 149,307, 336, 504, 553 and 506 of IPC. The court had earlier acquitted the accused from Section 307,” government counsel Narender Sharma said.

Saini is a sitting MLA from the Khatauli assembly of Muzaffarnagar district. He has been a two-time MLA from the same assembly seat since 2017. He was head of Kawal village when he was charged with an attempt to murder and other charges relating to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

After the murder of two brothers, there were month-long clashes between two communities in Muzaffarnagar in August and September 2013. Several people were killed, and many families were displaced.

Among the 28 accused, one died a few years ago and 15 were acquitted for lack of evidence. The court of additional district and sessions judge Gopal Upadhyay sentenced the BJP MLA and 11 others to two years in prison along with a fine of ₹10,000, he added.

