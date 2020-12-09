हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur Shelter home Case: Accused Ramanuj Thakur dies in Tihar jail

Ramanuj Thakur, an accused in the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case of Bihar, died on December 3 in Tihar Jail. Ramanuja was maternal uncle to Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in this case.

Muzaffarpur Shelter home Case: Accused Ramanuj Thakur dies in Tihar jail
File Photo

New Delhi: Ramanuj Thakur, an accused in Muzaffarpur girl child scandal dies in Tihar jail on Tuesday (December 3).

Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case is the nephew of Ramanauj Thakur.

According to the sources Ramanuj Thakur was charged with serious charges including raping the girls of the shelter home. Ramanuj was arrested by the CBI investigating the case. It was brought to Tihar on 23 February 2019. On 11 February 2020, Saket court fined him 60 thousand rupees with life imprisonment. He was lodged in jail number 3 of Tihar. Ramanuj was 70 years at the time of his death. Ramanuja has a natural death.

Thakur, a former Bihar People's Party legislator, was held guilty under Sections 376 (rape), 376D (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was also found guilty under Section 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The court, however, acquitted one accused.

The case pertains to the allegation that several girl inmates of the shelter home were sexually assaulted.

The matter came to light following a report published by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Thakur was the prime accused in the case while others were employees of his shelter home and Bihar Social Welfare Department officials.

The case was transferred from Bihar Police to the CBI in July 2018.

The court had on March 20, 2019, framed charges against the accused of offences of criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against minors.

The case was, however, transferred from a local court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar to the POCSO court at Saket in Delhi last year on the Supreme Court's directions.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc.
