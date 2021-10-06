MVA declares Maharashtra bandh on October 11 over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) in Maharashtra on Wednesday (October 6) announced a statewide bandh on October 11 as a mark of protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

“'Maha Vikas Aghadi' calls for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident,” Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil said.

The state cabinet passed a resolution expressing regret over the death of farmers in the incident.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the ministers stood in silence as a mark of respect and described the deaths as unfortunate.

Patil moved the resolution to pay tributes to the deceased farmers which was seconded by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) and Industries Minister Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena).

Eight people including four farmers were killed after a vehicle owned by MoS Home Ajay Mishra mowed down the protesting crowd. The minister’s son Ashish Mishra has been accused of carrying out the act. An FIR has been filed against him that includes murder charge.

