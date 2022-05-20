Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a good friendship and get along very well. “We really have a good friendship, very good closeness. We both are very humorous people and have a concern for humanitarian, peace and security in this world and prosperity for all nations and so we get along very well,” Gonsalves told ANI.

Gonsalves pointed out that the blazer, which was similar to PM Modi’s jacket, is actually made by the Indian Prime Minister’s tailor. He said, “PM Modi called the tailors from Gujarat to meet me in Delhi and they fitted me for this very suit, which I am wearing to welcome my friend President Ram Nath Kovind.”

My blazer was made by his (PM Modi's) tailors. They made the suit that I'm wearing today to welcome my friend President Kovind. PM Modi& I have a great friendship; we're both humourous &have a concern for humanity, peace& security: St Vincent and the Grenadines PM Ralph Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/OYbBhFye5Z — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

SVG Prime Minister said, “I wanted to tell the people of India that the country is in the heart of mine, in the hearts of all Saint Vincent and the Grenadines people.” He added that since his visit to India in September 2019, Delhi-Kingstown relationship has seen an amazing uptake and people have seen the benefit. “Since my visit to India in September 2019, we have seen an amazing uptake in our relations both at home and abroad with India and people have seen the benefit. This visit by President Ram Nath Kovind has played a significant role in the country,” SVG Prime Minister Gonsalves told ANI.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to discuss the entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between India and this island nation The SVG Prime Minister revealed that they are planning to expand the bilateral trade with India and also said that in 2023, they are intended to establish a diplomatic mission in Delhi so that the investment and trade could be encouraged.