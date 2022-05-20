हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves

'My blazer made by PM Modi's tailors, we've great...', says SVG PM Ralph Gonsalves

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to discuss the. entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between India and this island nation.

&#039;My blazer made by PM Modi&#039;s tailors, we&#039;ve great...&#039;, says SVG PM Ralph Gonsalves

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a good friendship and get along very well. “We really have a good friendship, very good closeness. We both are very humorous people and have a concern for humanitarian, peace and security in this world and prosperity for all nations and so we get along very well,” Gonsalves told ANI.

Gonsalves pointed out that the blazer, which was similar to PM Modi’s jacket, is actually made by the Indian Prime Minister’s tailor. He said, “PM Modi called the tailors from Gujarat to meet me in Delhi and they fitted me for this very suit, which I am wearing to welcome my friend President Ram Nath Kovind.”

SVG Prime Minister said, “I wanted to tell the people of India that the country is in the heart of mine, in the hearts of all Saint Vincent and the Grenadines people.” He added that since his visit to India in September 2019, Delhi-Kingstown relationship has seen an amazing uptake and people have seen the benefit. “Since my visit to India in September 2019, we have seen an amazing uptake in our relations both at home and abroad with India and people have seen the benefit. This visit by President Ram Nath Kovind has played a significant role in the country,” SVG Prime Minister Gonsalves told ANI.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to discuss the entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between India and this island nation The SVG Prime Minister revealed that they are planning to expand the bilateral trade with India and also said that in 2023, they are intended to establish a diplomatic mission in Delhi so that the investment and trade could be encouraged. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Prime Minister Ralph GonsalvesPM ModiSaint Vincent and the GrenadinesPresidentRam Nath Kovind
Next
Story

Covid-19 fourth wave: India logs 2,259 new cases, active cases dip to 15,044

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Namaste India: CBI raids Lalu-Rabri's house