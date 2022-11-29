'My family received threat calls', claims conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar new letter to Delhi L-G

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in a new letter to Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, has claimed that his "family received threat calls from numbers belonging to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and UAE based close associate of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain".

"On November 16 and 17, my family received phone calls from unknown number in which a person named `JK` spoke to them... I recollect `JK` as `Jay Kishan` who is a close associate of Satyendar Jain and is based in UAE but keeps shuttling between Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai and he is a pharma contractor and I have met him with Jain previously," said the Mandoli Jail inmate in his hand-written letter, which was posted through his lawyer Ashok Singh

"My family has informed me that the caller JK threatened them and asked them to convey to me not to go against Jain, Kejriwal and AAP. He said Jain `Saab` and Kejriwal `Saab` are ready for compromise and promised that double amount will be given back and also promised that any contract of my choice will be issued to any one I say in Punjab provided I stay quiet till December 8," he claimed in his letter.

"Further, if I continue, then I would be tortured and killed. Surprisingly on November 21 and 24, my family received phone calls from two mobile numbers... the numbers were verified and were found to be of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain," said Sukesh adding that his family did not answer calls due to constant threats received previously from multiple unknown numbers

Sukesh claimed that he and his family started getting threats after the Principal Secretary, Home and Law along with Vigilance has recorded his statement in detailed regarding all the contents written by me in my complaints filed before you, previously.

"After my first statement was recorded on November 14 in Mandoli Jail by the committee, the next day I was threatened by the jail administration to make sure, I do not divulge any details or provide any evidence if I continue and go against Jain, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and jail administration, I will be shown what living `NARK` (hell) is," his letter stated.

"They (jail administration) said if I agree they would make me talk to Jain through phone and he would fulfill whatever I require in return as deal of compromise not giving any statement or details to the committee appointed by L-G, against my complaint which involves AAP, Kejriwal, Jain mainly," he claimed in his letter.

"The question is how Satyendar Jain is still using his mobile inside jail or who is using his number on his instruction? Why is Manish Sisodia also desperately trying to reach out to me that too brazenly from his official numbers?" he wrote.

Sukhesh in his letter further requested the L-G for a CBI probe.

"I humbly request that the investigation be expeditiously given to CBI and in the meantime my statements be recorded before a Magistrate in accordance with law," Sukesh`s letter to the L-G stated.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)