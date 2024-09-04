Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR ASSEMBLY ELECTION

'My honour, Turban And Cap Are At Your Feet': Omar Abdullah Ahead Of J-K Assembly Polls

Omar Abdullah urged people to support him in upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah urged people to help him win the seat addressing party workers in Ganderbal.

On Wednesday, Today Abdullah filed his nomination papers for the Ganderbal Assembly constituency, where he is facing a tough challenge from PDP candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir. This is a crucial moment for Abdullah, who recently lost the Lok Sabha election from Baramulla.

In his first address in Kashmiri, Abdullah expressed his deep emotional attachment to Ganderbal, saying he was returning after 22 years. Invoking the importance of respect and dignity in his appeal, he said, "My honour, my turban and my cap are at your feet."

He also urged the residents to give him another opportunity to serve them, saying political discussions and conspiracies from Delhi will be sorted out in time, but today is only to win their confidence.

"The BJP has fielded several independent candidates in Kashmir and is supporting them, but when the results come in, you will see the will of the people," Omar said while speaking to the media.

