'My Innings Could Conclude With Bharat Jodo Yatra, A Turning Point For Congress': Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi stated that "her innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra" on the second day of Congress' 85th plenary in Raipur. While addressing her party members at the 3-day plenary, she said that the Congress' victory in 2004-2009 was a source of great satisfaction to her. She also praised former Prime Minister Dr. Manmoman Singh's leadership to take the country forward. However, she said her political innings may have neared its end with the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a "turning point for Congress."

"Our victories in 2004&2009 along with the able leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress," she said.

The BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country.



It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen.



In her address, she also spoke about the ruling BJP and bashed the saffron party for "capturing" and "subverting" every single institution in the country. She said, "This is a challenging time for Congress & the country as a whole. BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen."

Similarly, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to his party members to work on aligning with like-minded parties to beat the BJP as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections near. He labelled the BJP as an "anti-people party" and claimed he was willing to make sacrifices to defeat the BJP in future polls as reported by PTI.

Echoing the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge reiterated that the country's constitutional and democratic values are under threat. He also raised the recurring discussion on border incursions by China and territorial disputes.