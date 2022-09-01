New Delhi: Laying out his plans for students, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (September 1, 2022) said that both his children studied at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and expressed that he wanted to provide the "same education to every child in India".

During a discussion on the confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal claimed that the country wanted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power.

आज मैं जो भी हूं वो अपनी शिक्षा की वजह से हूं। मैं खुद IIT से पास हुआ, मेरे बच्चे भी IIT में गए।



मेरा एक ही सपना है, मुझे और मेरे बच्चों को इस देश ने जो शिक्षा दी है, वही शिक्षा मैं देश के हर बच्चे को देना चाहता हूं। pic.twitter.com/F813gwG4jc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 1, 2022

Projecting the AAP as an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal said that there are only two parties at the national level at present - "Kattar imaandar" (hardcore honest) party and "kattar be-imaan" (hardcore corrupt) party.

"The Kattar be-imaan party believes in 'dostwaad' (friends), while the kattar imaandar party cares for this nation and believes in 'Bharatwaad'. The kattar imaandar party wants to make India number one while the kattar be-imaan party wants to make its friends number one," he said.

The AAP supremo added that the "hardcore corrupt" party he was talking about lacked educated people while the "hardcore honest" party had those with good education and genuine IIT degrees.

आज देश में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर दो ही पार्टियां बची हैं। एक कट्टर ईमानदार पार्टी और एक कट्टर बेईमान पार्टी।



कट्टर ईमानदार पार्टी देश को अमीर बनाने के लिए काम कर रही है, और कट्टर बेईमान पार्टी अपने दोस्तों को अमीर बनाने के लिए काम कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/dwcVk8Jf2V — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 1, 2022

मैं स्कूल-अस्पताल बनाना चाहता हूँ तो ये मुझे गालियां देते हैं और केस कर देते हैं।



इनसे मेरी दो मांग हैं-



1. देश में विधायकों को ख़रीदना बंद करो

2. अपने दोस्तों के जो क़र्ज़े माफ़ किए हैं, उनसे वापस लेकर देश के स्टूडेंट और किसानों के क़र्ज़े माफ़ करो pic.twitter.com/CZ1CWJQdxE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 1, 2022

The 'hardcore corrupt' party spends money to buy MLAs while the 'hardcore honest' party spends money on schools and hospitals, he said.

CBI raids against Manish Sisodia increased AAP's vote share in Gujarat

Arvind Kejriwal also said that after the CBI raids against his Manish Sisodia, the AAP's vote share in Gujarat has increased by four per cent and it would rise by another six per cent if his deputy gets arrested.

Calling Delhi deputy chief minister "fakkad-kangal" (pauper), Kejriwal said though the probe agency was "under pressure to arrest Sisodia", it could not find anything substantial against him even after searching his official house and bank locker in his village.

WATCH | On camera, BJP and AAP leaders get into argument during inspection of Delhi schools

After winning the confidence motion, the AAP chief also said that he brought it only to prove to the country that the BJP cannot buy his MLAs and the saffron party's 'Operation Lotus' had "failed" in Delhi.

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member assembly. The remaining eight belong to the BJP.

(With agency inputs)