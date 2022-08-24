Shrikant Tyagi, accused of abusing a woman in Grand Omaxe Society of Noida, has written an application from the jail stating that his life is in danger.The jail superintendent has sent the application of accused Shrikant Tyagi to the police commissioner. Shrikant Tyagi has demanded to provide police protection through a letter. The accused Shrikant Tyagi, who is lodged in the district jail, is fearing for his life. Due to this, he has written an application demanding police protection. Shrikant Tyagi has written that his case has been widely circulated on social media, due to which he is endangering his life from the people. Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh said that an application has been written by Shrikant Tyagi, which has been sent to the Commissioner of Police.

Shrikant Tyagi was produced in the court on Saturday. Till now the jail administration has not got any date for the next production. Farmer leader Mangeram Tyagi went to the district jail to meet Shrikant Tyagi on Tuesday. There is a possibility of a major movement again by the Tyagi society when farmer leader Mangeram Tyagi meets Shrikant Tyagi. There is a lot of stir in the Tyagi society regarding Shrikant's case.

It is noteworthy that in the past, Shrikant Tyagi had abused and threatened a woman in a society in Sector 93 in Noida. He fled after its video went viral. Later, some of his supporters went to the society and created a ruckus, after which the police showed strictness and not only arrested those boys but also announced a reward of 25,000 on Srikant. NSA was imposed on Srikanth and a bulldozer was also launched on illegal construction outside his house.