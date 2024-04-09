'My Name Has Ram Too': Jairam Ramesh Defends Congress' Decision To Decline Ayodhya Invitation

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh today reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the Congress is anti-Ram as it did not attend the consecration ceremony. Ramesh defended the Congress party's move for choosing a respectful decline of invitations for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Rama in Ayodhya saying that it was a 'Political Event' for a 'Political Person'. On Tuesday, Ramesh asserted that the members of the Congress party are devoted followers of Lord Rama.

Congress leader attacked the BJP for the 'politicisation of religion' and said that they are "vyapari (traders) of Ram" while Congress members were "pujari (worshippers)" of the deity.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Ramesh even said that his name also has 'Ram' and how come they can be termed 'anti-Ram'. "The January 22 celebration was political. It was done for a political person. We are the worshipers of Ram and they (BJP) are traders of Ram. Interestingly, it is my birthday today. My name is -Jairam Ramesh - both parts of my name have 'Ram'. No one can call us anti-Ram. The politicization of religion brings down religion and politics as well," he said.

Jairam Ramesh's Reaction comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during his Lok Sabha election rally in Chhattisgarh on Monday, where he slammed Congress over its decision to decline the invite for the Pran Pratishtha event. PM Modi also alleged grand old party took action against those who disagreed with the party's stance.

Following the invitation of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Congress had stated that it was an RSS/BJP event.