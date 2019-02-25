My party is not BJP's 'B Team'; it is 'A team' of Tamilnadu: Kamal Haaasan

TIRUNELVELI: Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday rejected claims that his political outfit was the 'B team' of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stressing that MNM is the 'A team' of Tamil Nadu.

Kamal said that the opponenets are targeting his party because they were growing in stature.

It may be recalled that few days ago, the DMK's mouthpiece 'Murasoli" had published an article claiming that Kamal was leveling corruption charges against DMK due to 'BJP's pressure.'

The MNM supremo took a potshot at the grand alliance of the opposition parties, saying the parties in the 'mahaghatbandhan' would waste no time in shifting their allegiance to the winning side after the Lok Sabha poll outcome if the opposite camp manage to win the upcomiong General Election.

Kamal, however, strssed that his party would not indulge in any kind of horse-trading and will work only for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Kamal stressed that the voice of MNM will be heard in such a situation, adding "we cannot say what is going to happen," an apparent reference to the Lok Sabha poll outcome.

The MNM chief said that during such times, someone must take a stand and demand that at least the Prime Minister should be changed. "Let us see if there is humility if another person takes over," he alleged in an attack perceived to be aimed at the BJP.

Commenting on the upcoming Lok Sabha poll, Kamal said that his party was banking on the support of common people to win the poll. The actor also He said he was not facing the Lok Sabha election alone and pointed to the huge crowd and sought donations from them to face the polls.

"It will be an investment for the future," he said.

Kamal noted that he is a big fan of Mahatma Gandhi and he has decided to found the party only becuase of Gandhiji.

Outlining his party's principles, he said: "People's welfare alone is MNM's ideology."