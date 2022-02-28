हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ukraine Student Crisis

'My unconditional support': Mamata Banerjee's solidarity letter to PM Narendra Modi amid Ukraine crisis

"As a senior Chief Minister in our cooperative federal, and as a leader of a national party, I reiterate our adherence to this long-standing norm of our polity during the current international crisis of the Ukraine war," Banerjee said.  

&#039;My unconditional support&#039;: Mamata Banerjee&#039;s solidarity letter to PM Narendra Modi amid Ukraine crisis
"... In times of grave international crisis we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated. We do this to ensure that the principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in the global arena," the letter said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, extending her support to the government of India on the issue of the recent Ukraine crisis.

"We do this make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated," Mamata Banerjee wrote in her letter.  

"As a senior Chief Minister in our cooperative federal, and as a leader of a national party, I reiterate our adherence to this long-standing norm of our polity during the current international crisis of the Ukraine war," Banerjee said.  

"... In times of grave international crisis we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated. We do this to ensure that the principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in the global arena," the letter said.

Banerjee, who is the TMC supremo, said as a senior chief minister and as leader of a national political party "I reiterate our adherence to this long-standing norm of our polity during the current international crisis of the Ukraine War".

Banerjee said concerns had been expressed on "our general stand on the war though."

Since Independence India has been known for her commitment to international peace and non-aggression and rejection of trans-border invasion and interference. "I am sure that in steering our diplomatic affairs during the current crisis you will lead us on the basis of those abiding principles," she added.

