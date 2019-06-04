close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Myanmar Army

Myanmar Army carrying out operations against Indian terror groups on its soil: Eastern Army Commander

The Army Commander further said continuous talks between India and Myanmar have resulted in a lot of progress.

Myanmar Army carrying out operations against Indian terror groups on its soil: Eastern Army Commander

Kolkata: Myanmar Army is continuing its operations on its soil against the Indian insurgent groups active in the North-Eastern states, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen MM Naravane said in Kolkata on Monday. "As we speak, Myanmar Army's operations are on. They are operating against Indian insurgents sheltering in their country," the Army Commander said while talking to reporters here.

The Army Commander further said continuous talks between India and Myanmar have resulted in a lot of progress. "Continuous talks between India and Myanmar have resulted in much progress with the Myanmar government being on the Indian side," he said.

The Army Commander was speaking after inaugurating the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) at Fort William Military station here. It was reported that Myanmarese Army in February this year had launched an operation against the Indian insurgent groups who have taken shelter in the neighbouring country.

The Indian Army assisted in carrying out these operations by deploying troops along the borders so that the insurgents facing heat from the Burmese Army do not cross over to India.

Tags:
Myanmar ArmyEastern Army CommanderMyanmarTerrorism
Next
Story

Delhi to witness some respite from heatwave in next 24 hours

Must Watch

PT13M28S

Watch top 5 agendas of the day, 4th June, 2019