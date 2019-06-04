Myanmar Army carrying out operations against Indian terror groups on its soil: Eastern Army Commander

Kolkata: Myanmar Army is continuing its operations on its soil against the Indian insurgent groups active in the North-Eastern states, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen MM Naravane said in Kolkata on Monday. "As we speak, Myanmar Army's operations are on. They are operating against Indian insurgents sheltering in their country," the Army Commander said while talking to reporters here.

The Army Commander further said continuous talks between India and Myanmar have resulted in a lot of progress. "Continuous talks between India and Myanmar have resulted in much progress with the Myanmar government being on the Indian side," he said.

The Army Commander was speaking after inaugurating the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) at Fort William Military station here. It was reported that Myanmarese Army in February this year had launched an operation against the Indian insurgent groups who have taken shelter in the neighbouring country.

The Indian Army assisted in carrying out these operations by deploying troops along the borders so that the insurgents facing heat from the Burmese Army do not cross over to India.