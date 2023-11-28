New Delhi: Despite the imprisonment of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar, challenges persist under military rule. The junta is currently grappling with significant opposition from rebel groups, particularly in the Northern Shan Province and surrounding areas near the Chinese border. Aung Min Hlaing leads the junta, and it faces formidable resistance from three ethnic groups—MNDAA, AA, and TNLA.

The rebel alliance achieved a significant victory by capturing a border crossing leading to China, highlighting strong coordination among the rebel factions. Numerous cities and over 100 security posts have fallen into rebel hands. Encouraged by the northern aggression, pro-democracy militias have intensified attacks on security forces in other parts of the country.

The junta's challenges are exacerbated by financial constraints, partly due to rebels gaining control over key commercial routes. The rebels have notably raised their flag in Kyin San Kyawt, a crucial trading point on the Myanmar-China border where essential goods enter the country.

Concerns for the Junta have prompted China to take precautions. Beijing has urged its citizens to leave northern Myanmar and initiated military exercises along its border with Myanmar, citing the need to test border control capabilities.

India is closely monitoring the situation, as the conflict has implications for the region. In early November, numerous Myanmar soldiers sought refuge in India after escaping from rebel forces. Approximately 5000 individuals from Myanmar have sought shelter in Mizoram, entering the state in November and settling in two villages.