An earthquake reportedly measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar at 6:43 p.m. on Wednesday, with tremors felt in Assam's Guwahati and Meghalaya's Shillong. The earthquake's epicentre was Myanmar. The tremors originated 110 kilometres beneath the surface at 23.46 North latitude and 94.54 East longitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). "EQ of M: 5.6, On: 29/05/2024 18:43:26 IST, Lat: 23.46 N, Long: 94.54 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS posted on its official X handle.

This is a developing story.