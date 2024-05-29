Advertisement
Myanmar Earthquake: 5.6 Magnitude Quake Shakes Assam's Guwahati, Meghalaya's Shillong

Myanmar Earthquake News: An earthquake reportedly measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar at 6:43 p.m. on Wednesday, with tremors felt in Assam's Guwahati and Meghalaya's Shillong. The earthquake's epicentre was Myanmar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 07:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
An earthquake reportedly measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar at 6:43 p.m. on Wednesday, with tremors felt in Assam's Guwahati and Meghalaya's Shillong. The earthquake's epicentre was Myanmar. The tremors originated 110 kilometres beneath the surface at 23.46 North latitude and 94.54 East longitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). "EQ of M: 5.6, On: 29/05/2024 18:43:26 IST, Lat: 23.46 N, Long: 94.54 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS posted on its official X handle.

 

This is a developing story.

