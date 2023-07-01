trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629512
NewsIndia
MYSTERIOUS DEATHS

Mysterious Deaths: Man Found Dead In Goa; Wife, Son In Karnataka - Shocking Details

The perplexing saga began to unravel when locals stumbled upon Patil's lifeless body hanging from a tree in the dense forest of Quepem taluka.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 08:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mysterious Deaths: Man Found Dead In Goa; Wife, Son In Karnataka - Shocking Details

In a chilling turn of events, the lifeless body of a 50-year-old man, Shyam Patil, was discovered hanging from a tree in a secluded forest area in Quepem taluka, Goa. However, the intrigue deepened when the bodies of his wife, Jyoti (37), and their 12-year-old son were found off the shores of Devbag beach in Karwar, Karnataka. Law enforcement authorities are now suspecting a possible case of mass suicide. Shyam Patil, a labor contractor known in the community, was allegedly burdened with mounting debts owed to various institutions and individuals. According to reports, he had been grappling with severe financial distress, which may have pushed him to the edge.

The perplexing saga began to unravel when locals stumbled upon Patil's lifeless body hanging from a tree in the dense forest of Quepem taluka. Coincidentally, on the same day, the tragic discovery of his wife and son's bodies occurred on the serene shores of Devbag beach in Karwar. The eerie synchronicity has left investigators puzzled and raised suspicions of a possible collective decision to end their lives. Preliminary findings suggest that the family resided in Chicalim village, located approximately 15 kilometers away from Panaji, the capital city of Goa. According to neighbors, the family embarked on a fateful journey to Karwar late in the evening on Wednesday, leaving behind a community riddled with shock and disbelief.

Adding to the enigmatic circumstances surrounding the incident, Shyam Patil had allegedly sent voice messages to close friends and a relative, confessing that his wife and son had taken their own lives and revealing his own intentions to follow suit. As investigators delve deeper into the case, a note recovered from Patil's vehicle unveils a distressing confession, attributing his decision to the harrowing financial crisis that had plagued him. The contents of the note have ignited further speculation about the family's tragic fate.

cre Trending Stories

Authorities are now actively pursuing a comprehensive investigation to unravel the truth behind this mysterious sequence of events. While the possibility of mass suicide looms large, they are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for answers. The community remains gripped by a sense of shock and sadness, as they try to comprehend the dark secrets that may have led to this tragic outcome. As the investigation proceeds, more details are anticipated to emerge, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this perplexing case of simultaneous deaths.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad