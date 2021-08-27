Mysuru gangrape case: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra says probe underway, victim's friend records his statement

New Delhi: After facing flak for his comments on Congress and the victim of the Mysuru rape case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday (August 27) clarified that "he had no intention to hurt anybody" and withdrew his comments on the incident.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Home Minister said, "I had withdrawn the statement made earlier on the Congress party leaders", adding "We are committed to ensuring the safety of all sections in the society."

About the case, Jnanendra said, "a police investigation is underway to nab the culprits. The girl is under medical care at a hospital. Security will be tightened further to ensure the protection of all, especially women."

Earlier the Home Minister alleged that the Congress party was politicising the issue in order to gain political mileage. He said, "The Congress is trying to rape me", adding that under the Congress regime, many similar incidents had taken place.

Apart from criticising Congress, he also questioned the timing of the college student`s visit to the deserted site on the outskirts of Mysuru where she was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified men.

Earlier on Thursday, he said, "The rape happened there in Mysuru but Congress is trying to rape me, trying to rape the Home Minister. They are trying to gain political mileage in that incident. It was an inhuman incident. It happened somewhere, instead of telling us to detect the case, they are trying to gain political mileage, people are watching it, I have already given instructions to crack the case, we are working on it. We are working on it to send a message that such incidents should not happen."

Victim's friend records his statement

The special team investigating into the case has recorded the statement of the male friend of the victim, police sources told IANS today. The friend has narrated the horror they went through on August 24.

The youth reportedly stated that the place they went has been familiar to him and he used to jog every day on that stretch. "After the classes, at about 7.30 pm, we went on bike. I went in front of the JSS Ayurvedic college road and reached the spot after going through Water tank kacha (not asphalted) road which is known to me. We were taking a walk on that stretch when all of a sudden six men surrounded us," he told the police.

The victim's friend said that they started beating him with sticks. One slender fellow among them smashed his forehead with a small boulder. He was attacked until he became unconscious. "When I woke up, I found four people surrounding me. I asked where my girlfriend is. Two of them dragged her out of the bush and laid her beside me. She seemed unconscious and injuries were found all over," IANS report quoted his statement given to the police.

The rapists also snatched his mobile and made him call his father to arrange for Rs 3 lakh immediately. It is not yet known whether rapists got the money before releasing the girl and her male friend. He reportedly told police that all the accused were between the age group of 25 to 30 years.

Karnataka police yet to take statement from victim

The Karnataka police said that they are yet to take a statement from the victim, who was gang-raped on the foothills of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Tuesday. The Karnataka government has constituted a special investigation team under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pratap Reddy to investigate the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old MBA student.

"We haven`t taken the victim`s statement yet. We cannot comment at this point as the investigation is underway. We have collected some information from the spot," the ADGP told ANI, adding "We have formed five teams to solve the case and also called teams from other districts. We will submit a report to the government.

Notably, the police registered a case under Sections 376 (D) (gang rape) and 397 (robbery) of the IPC. A girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. Six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl`s male friend, according to the complaint.

Congress flays Karnataka Home minister

Taking a dig at Karnataka Home Minister's statement that `Congress is trying to rape me` in connection with the Mysuru gang-rape case, state Congress Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar said that the home minister likes the word `rape` and that is the reason he uses the word with such insensitivity.

In a media interaction on Thursday, DK Shivakumar said, "The new Home Minister has said that Congressmen are trying to rape him. Who has raped him? I urge the Director General of Police (DGP) that whoever raped the Home Minister, be it any leader, the police should file a complaint and arrest him under Section 376 of IPC. Using the word rape with such insensitivity makes one realize how much they like the word, I do not expect any reply from the home minister on this issue."

Shivakumar said, "Every leader from the BJP must answer the statement made by him. If the home minister says that Congress is raping him, I am surprised what kind of administration we have in the state. A case should be filed under Section 376 against any Congress who tried to rape him."

He also questioned the government for registering a case even 48 hours after the incident.

Notably, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai distanced from his cabinet colleague's statement and sought clarification. The Chief Minister has instructed the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Praveen Sood to visit Mysuru and hold a meeting with the officers to expedite the investigation.

