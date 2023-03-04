topStoriesenglish2579886
RAHUL GANDHI AT CAMBRIDGE

'Na Ghar Ka Na Ghat Ka....': Anupam Kher's Veiled Jibe At Rahul Gandhi Over Cambridge Address

In a Twitter post, actor Anupam Kher took an indirect jibe aimed at Rahul Gandhi's lecture at the Cambridge University. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he is 'Na Ghar Ka Na Ghat Ka' (a hindi idiom that means 'to have your feet in two boats'). In a Twitter post, the veteran actor took an indirect jibe aimed at Rahul's lecture at Cambridge University. He tweeted, "Father always used to say, no matter how much evil you do to your family members by staying at home, it will be fine! But, those who go out of the house and say bad things about the family members. They are neither of the house nor of the river bank!". Gandhi, a visiting fellow of the Cambridge Judge Business School delivered the lecture 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century' on Tuesday evening.

His statement drew sharp reactions from the BJP, which accused him of maligning the country's image on foreign soil after facing successive electoral setbacks.

The former Congress president listed five key aspects of the alleged attack on Indian democracy --Capture and control of media and judiciary; surveillance and intimidation; coercion by federal law enforcement agencies; attacks on minorities, Dalits and tribals; and shutting down of dissent.

Gandhi referred to the controversial Pegasus snooping issue and alleged that the Israeli spyware was installed on the phones of a large number of politicians, including him.

Also Read: 'Made Eye Contact With Militants During Bharat Jodo Yatra In Kashmir': Rahul Gandhi At Cambridge University

Rahul also heaped praise on China. One of the presentation slides as seen in his speech video shared by the Congress party, shows him referring to China as a 'Force of Nature' and 'Aspiring Superpower'. The slide also mentions the Belt and Road Initiative which passes through Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and is opposed by the Government of India. 

Rahul Gandhi is on a week-long tour of the UK and is scheduled to hold some closed-door sessions on Big Data Democracy and India-China relations at Cambridge University.

