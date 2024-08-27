West Bengal Bandh Tomorrow: Will Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Banks, Government Offices Be Open Or Closed On August 28?

Bengal Bandh On August 28: In West Bengal, protestors today clashed with Kolkata police during their march towards the secretariat and chief minister's office Nabanna. The police deployed batons, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse protesters who were attempting to reach 'Nabanna' to demand the Chief Minister's resignation over the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Following the assault on protestors, the opposition BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh tomorrow, i.e. August 28. Since, the protests and counter-action by police today disrupted normal life in Kolkata, it's expected that the bandh call by the BJP will have a significant effect on the routine life given the challenges to the law and order situation.

Schools, Colleges, Hospitals Open or Closed?

As the state government has not extended its support to the bandh called by the BJP, the state is likely to function as per its routine. The West Bengal government today said that the schools and colleges in Kolkata or other parts of the state will remain open. The district administration and the government have refused to declare a holiday owing to the bandh. Hospitals will also operate according to their regular schedules.

Railways, Metro, Buses, Auto, Taxis - Open Or Closed?

The state government said that public transportation, including railways, metro, buses, autos, and cab services will operate as usual. However, since Kolkata is at the center of the protests, transport services in some areas may be disrupted. Traffic diversions are anticipated as the Kolkata Traffic Police will likely set up barricades to manage the BJP's demonstrations.

Banks, Government Offices To Remain Open

The West Bengal government today urged people not to participate in BJP's 12-hour general strike on August 28. It said that the administration will ensure normal life is not affected due to the bandh.

"The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected," said Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bandopadhyay also encouraged state government employees to attend work. Thus, the banks and the state government offices will remain open. He stated that transport services will continue to operate, and shops, marketplaces, and other business establishments have been asked to stay open.