BJP’s 12-Hour Bandh Affects Life In West Bengal: What’s Happening Across State Today | Key Highlights

The ruling Mamata Banerjee’s party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are clashing over the handling of protesters during Tuesday’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan.’ The BJP has called for a statewide general strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday (August 28) to protest against alleged police brutality towards student demonstrators. In response, the TMC government has issued a notification stating that the 'Bangla Bandh' is not in effect and that schools and offices will operate normally. Despite this, the 12-hour strike has still impacted daily life in West Bengal to some extent.

Since this morning, reports and images from across the state have shown closed shops, reduced traffic, and fewer people on the streets. In Kolkata, the state capital, the typical weekday morning bustle was absent, with noticeably fewer buses, auto-rickshaws, and taxis operating. Private vehicles were also sparse, although markets and shops continued to function as usual.

What’s Happening Across West Bengal Today: Key Highlights

Schools and colleges stayed open, but attendance at most private offices was lower as employees were advised to work from home. In Bhabanipur, BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal pleaded with residents, urging them not to use their vehicles. BJP workers staged demonstrations at several train stations, including Bongaon and Gocharan in North and South 24 Parganas respectively, and Murshidabad, in support of the bandh. Tensions escalated at Barrackpore station in North 24 Parganas where confrontations occurred between BJP supporters and TMC workers. At Hooghly station, BJP activists obstructed a local train. In Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district, BJP activists picketed on the roads, causing significant traffic disruptions. In Malda, clashes erupted between TMC and BJP activists over a roadblock, prompting police intervention to disperse the conflicting groups. In Alipurduar, BJP activists clashed with police while attempting to block a major road, chanting slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The protest was part of the 'Bangla Bandh', which started at 6 am and was organized by the BJP in response to police actions against participants of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march on Tuesday. The BJP is calling for Banerjee's resignation over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital. An Eastern Railway official reported that bandh supporters blocked railway tracks at 49 locations within the state. While the majority of blockades were cleared, disruptions continued at nine stations, primarily in the Sealdah South section. The march to the secretariat was organized by a newly formed student group, Chatra Samaj.

(With inputs from PTI)