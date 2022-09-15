Nabanna Cholo March: BJP calls TMC govt 'fascist and dictatorial'

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack against TMC over violence in its protest march in Kolkata saying that the ruling party in the state works with a fascist and dictatorial mindset. BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam accused the TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to suppress the peaceful march against corruption with use of police force. Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters with BJP leaders Anirban Ganguly and Saumitra Khan, Islam said as the country runs according to the constitution Bengal cannot be a dictatorship of TMC and its leader Mamata Banerjee.

Ganguly showed a video of the protest during the press conference and alleged that the Kolkata Police were authorised to pelt stones on a peaceful political protest. Referring to Abhishek Banerjee's remarks that had he been present at the spot where the vandals set ablaze a police vehicle he would have shot the attackers in the head, Ganguly said that the remark showed the extent of the extra constitutional authority in West Bengal.

"We have never heard such things from an elected member of the parliament. This shows his and his aunt's mindset. They have a fascist and dictatorial mindset with no regard for the constitution. "They can't tolerate any democratic opposition, he said.

"Under Mamata and Abhishek, TMC government is working as fascist and dictatorial government," Ganguly added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Khan, BJP MP from West Bengal, dubbed TMC as a "mafia party" involved in several scams. He alleged that the TMC used its workers to instigate violence and attack BJP workers during the rally.

The BJP had on Tuesday carried out Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) protest march against the ruling Trinamool Congress' alleged corrupt practices.

The opposition party in West Bengal claimed that more than 1,000 of its workers were injured by the police.