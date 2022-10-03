NewsIndia
NABARD 2022

NABARD Grade A Result 2022 for Prelims Exam DECLARED on nabard.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

NABARD Grade A Result 2022 has been released for the preliminary examination, scroll down for the direct link to download scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NABARD 2022: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, NABARD Grade A Result 2022 has been released for the preliminary examination. NABARD Grade A Prelims result is now available on the official website nabard.org/careers for RDBS officers. NABARD Grade A phase 1 exam conducted on 7th September 2022. The result was declared today, October 3, 2022 for candidates who appeared for the NABARD Prelims Exam for recruitment of Grade A Officers.

Direct link to check result

NABARD Grade A Result 2022: Steps to check result

Visit the official website – nabard.org

On the homepage, click on the tab provided for ‘Careers’

A new page will open, click on the result link provided under - Recruitment Of Grade A (RDBS) Officers – 2022 – Roll Nos. Of Candidates Shortlisted For Phase II - Mains Examination

Click on the concerned PDF and search for your roll number

Download and take a printout for future references.

NABARD will separately release the cut off for the Phase 1 examination. The cut off will be announced category wise as well as discipline wise. Cut off are the minimum number of marks that candidates need to score in order to get shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. All those candidates who will score more than or equal to NABARD Grade A prelims cut off 2022 will appear in the mains examination. 

