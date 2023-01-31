topStoriesenglish2567946
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: EC Issues Notification, Polling on Feb 27

The polling for the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2, 2023.

Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023

Kohima: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday (January 31) issued Gazette Notification for the 14th Assembly election to 60 constituencies in Nagaland. Political parties and candidates can submit their nomination papers by February 7. Scrutiny will be done on February 8 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

Polling will be held on February 27 from 7AM to 4PM and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Through the official Gazette, Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi called upon all to elect members to the Legislative Assembly of the State in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

No candidate has submitted any nomination on Tuesday, the first day for filing, an official in the State Chief Election Officer's office said.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India, the Governor also notified that the existing Legislative Assembly of the State shall continue up to and including March 12 and shall thereafter shall stand dissolved.


 

