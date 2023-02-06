topStoriesenglish2570051
NAGALAND ASSEMBLY POLLS

Nagaland Election 2023: Only 6 Candidates File Nominations so far, Deadline Tomorrow

The NDPP and the BJP are contesting on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement in their bid to return to power for the second time in a row. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:41 AM IST|Source: PTI

Kohima: A total of only six candidates have submitted their nominations so far for the February 27 Nagaland assembly polls, an official said. The deadline for nomination submission is Tuesday. Of the six, two are from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and one from its ally, the BJP. There are also two Independents, while one contestant belongs to the Rising People's Party, a new entrant in Nagaland politics, the official said.

The NDPP and the BJP are contesting on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement in their bid to return to power for the second time in a row in the northeastern state. The Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) has announced 22 candidates, and Congress released the names of 25 nominees so far.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the National Peoples' Party, and the Nationalist Congress Party have also named their candidates. Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27.

