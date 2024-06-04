Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Check Constituency Wise Nagaland Full List Of Winners Losers Candidate Name Total Vote Margin and More
Nagaland Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Nagaland voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
Nagaland Lok Sabha election results 2024: Nagaland's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were held on Friday (April 19) as part of the first phase of the general election. The northeast Indian state has only one Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDPP-BJP combination convioncingly defeated the Indian National Congress.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Nagaland featured two major alliances: the BJP-led National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the INC-led Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). In the 2019 elections, NDPP's Tokheho Yepthomi triumphed over INC's KL Chishi. For the 2024 elections, NDPP has announced Chumben Murry as its candidate, while the INC will field S Supongmeren Jamir.
Check Nagaland Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Full List of Candidates
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|Dr. Chumben Murry
|Nagaland Nagaland
|NDPP
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|S. Supongmeren Jamir
|Nagaland Nagaland
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
The results in the table are updated in real-time.
