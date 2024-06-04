Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754934
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT 2024

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Check Constituency Wise Nagaland Full List Of Winners Losers Candidate Name Total Vote Margin and More

 Nagaland Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Nagaland voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Check Constituency Wise Nagaland Full List Of Winners Losers Candidate Name Total Vote Margin and More LIVE | Nagaland Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Nagaland Lok Sabha election results 2024: Nagaland's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were held on Friday (April 19) as part of the first phase of the general election. The northeast Indian state has only one Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDPP-BJP combination convioncingly defeated the Indian National Congress.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Nagaland featured two major alliances: the BJP-led National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the INC-led Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). In the 2019 elections, NDPP's Tokheho Yepthomi triumphed over INC's KL Chishi. For the 2024 elections, NDPP has announced Chumben Murry as its candidate, while the INC will field S Supongmeren Jamir.

Check Nagaland Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Full List of Candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Dr. Chumben Murry Nagaland Nagaland NDPP TBD TBD
2 S. Supongmeren Jamir Nagaland Nagaland INC TBD TBD

 

The results in the table are updated in real-time.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts