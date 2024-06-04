Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Check Constituency Wise Nagaland Full List Of Winners Losers Candidate Name Total Vote Margin and More

Nagaland Lok Sabha election results 2024: Nagaland's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were held on Friday (April 19) as part of the first phase of the general election. The northeast Indian state has only one Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDPP-BJP combination convioncingly defeated the Indian National Congress.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Nagaland featured two major alliances: the BJP-led National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the INC-led Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). In the 2019 elections, NDPP's Tokheho Yepthomi triumphed over INC's KL Chishi. For the 2024 elections, NDPP has announced Chumben Murry as its candidate, while the INC will field S Supongmeren Jamir.

Check Nagaland Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Full List of Candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Dr. Chumben Murry Nagaland Nagaland NDPP TBD TBD 2 S. Supongmeren Jamir Nagaland Nagaland INC TBD TBD

The results in the table are updated in real-time.