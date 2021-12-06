Nagaland violence: 4-member Congress delegation to visit the state

New Delhi: A four-member Congress delegation will visit the violence struck Nagaland to report on the incidents that took place in the past week. The delegation will submit its report to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi within a week, said a press release by Congress.

The delegation consists of Congress leader Jitendra Singh, Dr Ajoy Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi and Anto Antony, the statement read.

A 4-member delegation to visit #Nagaland and report on matters related to the recent incidents of civilians and violence in Mon district of the state. The delegation will submit a report to the Party chief, within a week. pic.twitter.com/k0ORSUT1V8 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (December 6) addressed the Lok Sabha on the recent Nagaland killings of innocent people during an Army operation.

Giving his statement on the matter, Shah said that the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

“The Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district and on suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon.

On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon, as a result of which, 6 out of the 8 people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army,” PTI quoted Shah as saying.

According to the tribal body, a total of 14 civilians were reportedly killed in separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday. Out of which six were killed due to Army firing while another was killed on Sunday during the protests.

The opposition staged a walkout after Shah’s statement and said that the Centre’s stance was dissatisfactory.

Earlier today, Trinamool Congress announce that it is sending a five-member delegation to Nagaland on Monday to report on the killings.

The delegation will comprise four MPs- Prasun Banerjee, Sushmita Dev, Aparupa Poddar and Santanu Sen – and party spokesperson Biswajit Deb.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV