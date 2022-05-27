हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Human Rights Commission

Nagpur: 4 children become HIV positive after blood transfusion, NHRC issues notice

Four children allegedly became HIV positive after taking blood infusions for Thalassemia in Nagpur. 

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary & Secretary, Food and Drug Department, Government of Maharashtra to present a detailed report in 6 weeks after 4 children allegedly became HIV positive and one of them died in Nagpur after taking blood infusions for Thalassemia. It has asked for a detailed report within six weeks. "The report is expected to include action taken or proposed to be taken, against the erring public servants/officials if found guilty. He (Chief Secretary) has also been asked to report if any interim compensation or any further payment of compensation given to the Next of Kin of the deceased child and the treatment initiated by the State for the other victim children," the commission said in a release.

The state’s health department has also set up a high-level probe into the matter.

"Four children have been infected with HIV, out of which one child has died. We will collect all the information and take action against the culprits after conducting a high-level investigation," said Assistant Deputy Director of Health Department Dr RK Dhakate. (With agency inputs)

 

National Human Rights CommissionNHRCthalassemiaHIV positiveNagpur
