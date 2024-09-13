Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2792571https://zeenews.india.com/india/nagpur-audi-crash-cctv-footage-of-bjp-leaders-son-at-bar-goes-missing-2792571.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Nagpur Audi crash: CCTV Footage Of BJP Leader's Son At Bar Goes Missing

La Horee manager had refused to give the CCTV footage and the electronic equipment to a probe team.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagpur Audi crash: CCTV Footage Of BJP Leader's Son At Bar Goes Missing Image: PTI

The CCTV footage from the bar visited by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son, Sanket and his friends before his Audi crashed into several vehicles is missing, police said.

"The CCTV footage of the time when they were at La Horee Bar (before the crash) is missing. We seized their DVR on Wednesday and have sent it for forensic analysis," the Sitabuldi police station official said, PTI reported.

Sanket Bawankule's Audi, reportedly driven by his friend Arjun Hawre, hit many vehicles in Ramdaspeth early Monday and also injured two people on a moped.

The Digital Video Recorder of the place has been seized, officials said, PTI reported.

Occupants of a Polo car hit by the Audi chased it to a T Point in Mankapur, apprehended Hawre and Ronit Chittwamwar, and handed them over to the police. Hawre was arrested on Monday night and later released on bail.

On Tuesday, the La Horee manager had refused to give the CCTV footage and the electronic equipment to a probe team, he said.

"The bar management relented after it was threatened with legal action. However, we realised there is no footage since Sunday night. Further probe is underway," he added.

Police added, he consumed liquor and some chicken and mutton dishes at the bar.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Why is Mehbooba Abdullah afraid of Engineer Rashid?
DNA Video
DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?
DNA Video
DNA: After Kanpur, conspiracy to overturn goods train in Ajmer