The CCTV footage from the bar visited by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son, Sanket and his friends before his Audi crashed into several vehicles is missing, police said.

"The CCTV footage of the time when they were at La Horee Bar (before the crash) is missing. We seized their DVR on Wednesday and have sent it for forensic analysis," the Sitabuldi police station official said, PTI reported.

Sanket Bawankule's Audi, reportedly driven by his friend Arjun Hawre, hit many vehicles in Ramdaspeth early Monday and also injured two people on a moped.

The Digital Video Recorder of the place has been seized, officials said, PTI reported.

Occupants of a Polo car hit by the Audi chased it to a T Point in Mankapur, apprehended Hawre and Ronit Chittwamwar, and handed them over to the police. Hawre was arrested on Monday night and later released on bail.

On Tuesday, the La Horee manager had refused to give the CCTV footage and the electronic equipment to a probe team, he said.

"The bar management relented after it was threatened with legal action. However, we realised there is no footage since Sunday night. Further probe is underway," he added.

Police added, he consumed liquor and some chicken and mutton dishes at the bar.

(With inputs from PTI)