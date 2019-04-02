Nagpur-bound IndiGo flight returns to Pune after technical glitch

A Pune-Nagpur IndiGo flight was forced to return to Pune after take-off due to a technical glitch, reports news agency ANI. After take-off, the pilot observed an engine caution message and thus, the flight landed back safely to Pune. It is currently being inspected by a technical team.

Pune: An IndiGo Pune-Nagpur flight after take-off returned to Pune when the pilot observed engine caution message, today. The aircraft landed safely. It is being inspected by a technical team. — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019

Just last week, IndiGo's Delhi-Istanbul flight had to be diverted to Kuwait due to an engine snag. According to the airline, the snag hit its A320 NEO aircraft which was en-route from Delhi to Istanbul.

In a statement, the airline said that the flight landed safely in Kuwait and the reason was being found out.