Nagpur-bound IndiGo flight returns to Pune after technical glitch

Just last week, IndiGo's Delhi-Istanbul flight had to be diverted to Kuwait due to an engine snag

Nagpur-bound IndiGo flight returns to Pune after technical glitch

A Pune-Nagpur IndiGo flight was forced to return to Pune after take-off due to a technical glitch, reports news agency ANI. After take-off, the pilot observed an engine caution message and thus, the flight landed back safely to Pune. It is currently being inspected by a technical team.

Just last week, IndiGo's Delhi-Istanbul flight had to be diverted to Kuwait due to an engine snag. According to the airline, the snag hit its A320 NEO aircraft which was en-route from Delhi to Istanbul.

In a statement, the airline said that the flight landed safely in Kuwait and the reason was being found out.  

