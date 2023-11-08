Nagpur Doctor, Who Left Operations Midway For Not Getting Tea, Clarifies After Probe Ordered

In a shocking incident at the Primary Health Center in Khat village, Nagpur district, Maharashtra, a government hospital doctor abandoned a family planning operation midway to satisfy his tea craving. This episode has sent shockwaves through the healthcare community in the region. However, the doctor indentified as Tejrang Bhalavi has now clarified after a probe was ordered in the case. Dr Bhalavi said that he has a health problem and his condition deteriorated when he did not get tea and breakfast and thus he could not perform the rest of the operations.

The incident unfolded at the Primary Health Center in Khat village, located in the Mauda tehsil of Nagpur district. Eight women had been scheduled for family planning operations at the center, but the situation took a bizarre turn when Dr. Bhalawi, the attending physician, abruptly left the surgery incomplete due to a lack of tea.

Dr. Bhalawi had successfully performed operations on the first four women. However, after administering anesthesia to the next four patients, he unexpectedly halted the procedures and demanded a cup of tea. Frustrated by the delay in receiving his tea, Dr. Bhalawi left the health center, leaving the remaining patients in a state of uncertainty and distress.

Family members of the women who were left without their planned surgeries immediately contacted the District Health Officer to report the situation. Concerned about the patients' well-being, the administration swiftly arranged for another doctor to complete the operations, ensuring the safety of the affected individuals.

The doctor's actions have ignited public outrage, with many condemning his negligence and insensitivity to the well-being of the patients. In response to the incident, Nagpur Zilla Parishad CEO Soumya Sharma has initiated an investigation, forming a committee to examine the circumstances and collect relevant information. Once the committee's report is available, appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with the established rules and regulations.

The incident has prompted calls for strict action against the doctor responsible for abandoning his medical duties, and the District Council Vice President has joined the chorus of voices demanding accountability in this matter.