Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nagpur East Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nagpur South West seat was held on November 20. The Nagpur East assembly seat has seen BJP's victory in past elections. In the 2019 elections, BJP's Krushna Pancham Khopde won the seat defeating Congress' Purushottam Nagorao Hajare. Similarly, in 2014 polls, Khopde claimed victory against Congress Abhijit Govindrao Wanjar. In 2009, BJP's Khopde won against Congress Chaturvedi Satish Zaulal. Overall, this assembly seat has observed a BJP dominance in recent years.

This time Mahayuti alliance nominated BJP's Khopde Krishna Pancham from the seat against Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance NCP-SP candidate Duneshwar Suryabhan Pethe. Meanwhile, BSP candidate Mukesh Madhukar Meshram also contested in the fray.

The main contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.