Nagpur North Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Milind Pandurang Mane vs Nitin Kashinath Raut Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nagpur North (SC) Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nagpur North (SC) Assembly seat was held on November 20 with 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. In the 2019 assembly elections, Congress candidate Nitin Raut secured the seat against Milind Mane of the BJP. In the 2014 elections, Milind Mane of the BJP won in the election.

This time Mahayuti alliance has fielded BJP candidate Milind Pandurang Mane from this seat against opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance candidate Nitin Kashinath Raut of Congress.

In the recent Maharashtra Assembly election, the main contest is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.