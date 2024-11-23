Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nagpur South West Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nagpur South West seat was held on November 20. The Nagpur South West assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold as Fadnavis secured more than 1,00,000 votes in the 2019 assembly elections. Even in the 2014 elections, Fadnavis claimed victory from this seat.

There are almost 13 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis from BJP, Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe from Congress, Surendra Shravan Dongre from BSP and many independent candidates.

The main contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

