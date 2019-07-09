Nagpur university introduces chapter on RSS' role in 'nation-building' in BA syllabus

In a first, a university in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has introduced a chapter on the history and role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in nation building in its syllabus. Incidentally, the RSS has its headquarters in Nagpur.

The second-year students of Bachelor of Arts (BA) Humanities course semester four have to study the role of RSS in nation building at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University. The first chapter of the third unit of the History subject speaks about the role of the RSS. In the old curriculum, the first chapter of the third unit spoke about the 'Rise and Growth of Communalism'.

Speaking on the matter over the telephone, the Dean of the University Professor Pramod Sharma at first refused of any change in the curriculum and said there is no proposal to change the course.

But when he was informed about the changes that were announced on the website of the university, he said it was not done in the last eight months of his tenure but the changes were introduced during the tenure of the previous dean. He added that he wouldn't comment on the changes made by the previous dean.

Reacting to the incident, former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that the protest by the RSS against the Quit India Movement, the Constitution and the National Flag should also be included in the curriculum.