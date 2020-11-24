Nagrota encounter: India shares with international community evidence of Pakistan's involvement in attack

New Delhi: India on Monday (November 23, 2020) started sharing with the international community the evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Nagrota terror attack. Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla briefed the first set of foreign envoys of Pakistan's involvement in the Nagrota terror attack, giving them the detailed evidence of how Islamabad continues to support the cross-border terror.

The US, Russia, France, Japan envoys amongst others were briefed by Shringla, with more such briefings being planned on Tuesday.

The Chinese envoy was not briefed in the first set of briefing on Monday.

Sources said that the FS informed them of the details of the preliminary investigations which showed how four terrorists of United Nation listed terrorist Jaish-e-Mohammad had planned to do a major terror attack.

The terrorists were neutralized at a toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Nagrota area of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Pakistan's involvement in the incident has emerged, especially in the supply of phones, the list of items, and ammunition indicating origins from across the line of control.

The phones recovered from the slain terrorists have been manufactured by a Pakistani company.

In fact, investigators have found that the terrorists entered India through an underground tunnel in the Samba sector.

The incident occurred just ahead of the District Development Council elections in the union territory, the first since the removal of special status under Article 370.

The Indian side, sources pointed out, sensitized about Pakistan's sustained effort to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir and subvert the election process.

Jaish has been involved in previous attacks in India, including the Pulwama terror attack of 2019 in which India lost its 40 paramilitary soldiers.

Over the weekend, India had summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi and raised the matter with him. A release by ministry of external affairs said, "India demanded that Pakistan desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries."