Naidu Compares Reddy To Drug Lord Pablo Escobar Over ‘Ganja Menace’ In Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched a scathing attack at YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the state’s assembly. Naidu released a white paper on law-and-order situation in the state at the time of Reddy’s rule and compared him to the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Slamming the YSRCP chief on the drug menace in the past five years, CM Naidu said, “Only one person can be compared to what happened in Andhra, and it is Pablo Escobar.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday compared YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar as he slammed the state of law and order and alleged drug menace in the past five years.

Referring to Escobar as a "narco-terrorist," Naidu claimed that Andhra Pradesh faced a comparable crisis under the YSRCP regime (2019-24), with widespread availability of ganja. He asserted that the state had become a hub for ganja during this period and pledged to take strong action against it.

In a white paper addressing law and order and the prevalence of marijuana, Naidu stated that the current situation under Reddy's rule was unprecedented. He further compared the situation to that of Escobar, who illegally dealt billions of dollars' worth of drugs and murdered leaders and politicians who challenged him.

YSR Congress Party spokesperson Konda Rajin Gandhi stated that the TDP seems to believe the elections are not over. He also accused the TDP of attempting to distract from the current violence in the state.

Earlier, Reddy claimed that within 45-days of the Naidu government assuming power, there had been over 30 murders, numerous assaults, attempted murders, and vandalisation in the state. He also demonstrated against the state government at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, with Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav present at the event.