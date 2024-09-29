'Naked Self-Interest': At UNGA, EAM Jaishankar Calls For Reforms With Witty Remarks

Jaishankar At UNGA: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday gave a clarion call for reform of the United Nations and said that it cannot remain “anachronistic” and it is "essential" for the world body to be more representative and fit for purpose in the contemporary era.

While addressing the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar underscored that reforming multilateralism is an imperative.

“The global order is inherently pluralistic and diverse. The UN began with 51 members. We are now 193. The world has changed profoundly, and so have its concerns and its opportunities,” Jaishankar said in his address to the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The urgency of this call is highlighted by the theme of this session. Leaving no one behind means advancing peace, ensuring sustainable development, and strengthening human dignity. This cannot be delivered by a UN paralyzed when faced with division, conflict, terrorism, and violence. Nor can it be advanced if access to food, fuel, and fertilizer is jeopardized," he said.

The Union Minister said when capturing markets lacks restraint, it damages the livelihood and social fabric of others. Evasion of climate action responsibilities by the developed undermines the growth prospects of the developing.

"If the world is in such a state, this body must ask itself: how has this come to pass? The problems arise from a combination of structural shortcomings, political calculations, naked self-interest, and yes, disregard for those left behind," he said.

Speaking at the UNGA, the EAM said that the world stands fractious, polarized, and frustrated, and conversations have become difficult. "In truth, the world stands fractious, polarized, and frustrated. Conversations have become difficult, agreements even more so. This is surely not what the founders of the United Nations would have wanted of us...Today, we find both peace and prosperity equally endangered. And that is because trust has eroded and processes have broken down," he said.

The EAM said that for the UN to address both the concerns and challenges of the world, and to strengthen the order itself, “it is essential that the UN be the central platform for finding common ground”.

Jaishankar, however, cautioned that the UN certainly cannot be such a platform “by remaining anachronistic".

“Large parts of the world cannot be left behind when it comes to deciding the key issues of our times. An effective and efficient UN, a more representative UN, and a UN fit for purpose in the contemporary era are essential,” he said.

During his address, Jaishankar called on the international community to send out a clear message from the UN General Assembly session that “we are determined not to be left behind. By coming together, sharing experiences, pooling resources, and strengthening our resolve, we can change the world for the better”.