Lulu Mall was inaugurated on July 11 in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. It is being told as the biggest mall of Lucknow. Meanwhile, this mall has now come under controversy. A video is going viral on social media, in which it is seen some people are offering Namaz inside the mall. In the viral video, some people are offering Namaz sitting on the ground. With the video going viral, questions are being raised as to how religious activities can be done in a mall. Hindu organizations have questioned the prayer. According to Hindu Mahasabha, Lulu Mall has been in such controversies in the past as well. Hindu Mahasabha leader Shishir Chaturvedi said, "Lulu Mall is now showing its true colors. This mall has already been in the news for similar exploits. Now doing the same in UP too." Hindu Mahasabha has demanded action on every mall which is being used as a mosque.

Namaz inside Lulu Mall, Lucknow .... even malls are not spared now pic.twitter.com/lES84Sqhuy — Vikas (@VikasPronamo) July 13, 2022

The clarification has come from Lulu Mall on the dispute. It has been said from the mall that we have no idea of ​​this video. We are trying to identify those people. We do not allow this at all inside the mall. Spread over 22 lakh square feet, this mall was opened to the general public from July 11. Located in Golf City's Amar Shaheed Path, the mall houses some of the biggest brands in the country, including Lulu Supermarket, Lulu Fashion Store and Lulu Connect.

Lucknow Mall has 15 restaurants and cafes, besides a food court with 25 brand outlets and has a seating capacity of 1,600 people. It will have a dedicated wedding shopping arena with jewellery, fashion and premium watch brands. The opening of the mall in Lucknow comes at a time when Lulu Group is expanding rapidly in India. The group has set up malls in Kochi, Thrissur, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram.