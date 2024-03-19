'Namaz Not The Only Trigger...': Gujarat University V-C After Attack On Foreign Students During Ramadan Prayers

Delhi: Neerja Gupta, the vice-chancellor of Gujarat University, commented on the incident of alleged attack on foreign students in the University. She said performing namaz alone couldn't have been the sole reason behind the violence against foreign students on Saturday night, Gupta was talking to The Indian Express. She said that a lack of understanding of local customs by foreign students may have contributed to the incident.

She pointed out that foreign students often consume non-vegetarian food, and the disposal of leftovers might be a concern in Gujarat's predominantly vegetarian society. The vice-chancellor stressed on the importance of educating and guiding foreign students on local customs and traditions, reported the Indian Express.

Police have arrested five individuals linked to the assault on international students at the Gujarat University hostel for their Namaz prayers. Currently, the university has opted to transfer foreign students to a different wing and enlist the help of ex-servicemen to enhance security measures.

The police, having established nine teams to investigate and apprehend all perpetrators, detained three additional individuals—Kshitij Pandey, Jitendra Patel, and Sahil Dudhatiya—on Monday, supplementing the earlier arrests of Hitesh Mevada and Bharat Patel.

Following an incident where a group attacked students for praying near the hostel block on Saturday, the university responded by relocating foreign students to a different wing and enlisting ex-servicemen to enhance security. The government-operated university has opted to transfer international students to a distinct hostel intended for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) within a span of three days.

Meanwhile, a committee has been formed to advise foreign students, and ex-military personnel have been deployed to reinforce security at the hostel premises. Deputy Commissioner of Police Tarun Duggal stated that an extensive investigation is underway, utilising technical surveillance and other methods to identify the remaining suspects involved in the attack.

Police have filed an FIR against 20-25 unidentified attackers for various offenses, including rioting, causing harm intentionally, and criminal trespass. According to the police, two students—one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan—were admitted to the hospital following the incident on Saturday night.

However, the Gujarat High Court has declined to intervene as an investigative agency, asserting that not every incident warrants a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The court encouraged individuals to pursue legal avenues for addressing specific concerns related to the incident. Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal said, do not replace this court with police inspectors. Do not expect the court to act as police inspectors.