‘Name All Districts Without Looking At Paper’: PM Modi Dares 5-Time Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dared Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to name all the districts of Odisha without seeing the paper and remarked that the state’s development is stalled as the Patnaik government doubts the capabilities of people here.

Modi was addressing a rally in Kandhamal district, and he said that the state has tremendous opportunities to thrive in the tourism sector. He further added that since 'Naveen Babu' has been the chief minister for such a long period, he would like to challenge the CM and ask him to name all the districts in Odisha along with their corresponding capitals without consulting a map. Will the CM understand your suffering if he is unable to recognise the state's districts?" stated the prime minister.

PM said, "Odisha offers me immense love and support. I will repay every ounce of your trust by selflessly serving the country. 26 years ago, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji conducted the Pokhran test today. The nuclear test filled Indians all over the world with pride. That was the first time India made the world aware of its capabilities. Whereas Congress keeps threatening its own people. They create fear psychosis in the minds of Indians by reiterating, 'Pakistan is a nuclear power'."

Encouraging the people to vote for his party, the PM said that each vote is crucial for the prosperity of the state and, in return, the whole country’s economy.

PM Modi attacked the Congress and BJD for declaring Kandhamal a backward district. Highlighting his own humble upbringing, Modi vowed to work steadfastly to uplift the living conditions of the people of Odisha. "I am from a poor family, so I empathise with your plight,” the PM said.

Patnaik has been Chief Minister of Odisha since March 5, 2000.

The state is undergoing Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with vote counting slated for June 4. In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured victory in 112 out of 146 seats, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming 23 seats and Congress attaining 9 seats.