Names of two people who are alive in COVID deceased list in Maharashtra

Beed: In what can be dubbed as a major goof-up by the authorities, names of two alive individuals have been included in the list of people who died due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Beed, reported PTI quoting an official said on Friday.

"It has come to light that the names of a social activist and one more person, both of whom are still alive, have figured in the list of the deceased. So far, two such names have been found and work is on to check whether any more such people are included in the list," an official of Ambejogai Municipal Council said.

According to the official, the list of the COVID deceased was prepared by the revenue department based on the information given by the district health department.

The incident came to notice after the Maharashtra government asked authorities to prepare a list of COVID deceased for the announced compensation.

The Maharashtra government had recently announced that financial assistance of Rs 50,000 would be provided to the families of each of those who succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

The list mentions the names of 532 deceased, he said.

Tehsildar Vipin Patil said the work of making the list of COVID-19 victims has been going on.

"We have sent the list to the municipal council and the gram panchayat for verification. The final list will be prepared after correcting the mistakes," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

