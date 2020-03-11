Naming and shaming of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow: UP govt moves Supreme Court against Allahabad High Court order

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday (March 11) moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court order asking the Lucknow administration to remove posters of accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in the state capital last month.

The apex court will hear the UP government’s plea against the HC order on Thursday (March 12) at 10.30 am. The vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose will hear the case, advocate general for Uttar Pradesh Raghvendra Singh told PTI.

Earlier on Monday, Allahabad HC had ordered the Lucknow administration to remove the hoardings put up by the state government, showing names, addresses and photos of 57 people who were accused of violence during anti-CAA protests.

The HC bench, headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur, had also directed the district magistrate and the police commissioner to submit a compliance report with the registrar general of the court by March 16.

On Sunday, the HC had termed the action of Uttar Pradesh government as “highly unjust” and said it was an absolute encroachment on personal liberty of individuals. The court heard the case after taking suo motu cognisance of the case and reserved order after hearing the matter.

The court move was considered unusual as it heard the case on Sunday. UP Advocate General had disputed the HC's jurisdiction in the matter.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress had welcomed the high court order.