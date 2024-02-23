'Nani Ko Naihal Ka Haal...': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi On UP Police Constable Paper Leak Case

New Delhi: Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Uttar Pradesh police constable paper leak case.

Taking on social media site X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi said that aspirants in lucknow and Prayagraj are out on streets protesting for paper leak in UPPRPB exam while just 100 kms away in Varanasi the PM is "misleading" the youth.

"From Lucknow to Prayagraj, youth are on the streets over the police recruitment paper leak. And just 100 km away from there in Varanasi, the Prime Minister is misleading the youth in the name of the youth," stated Rahul Gandhi. Summing up the situation using a hindi proverb Rahul said, "In typical Banarasi style, Modi ji nani ko nanihaal ka haal suna rahe hain."

लखनऊ से लेकर प्रयागराज तक पुलिस भर्ती पेपर लीक को लेकर युवा सड़कों पर हैं।



और वहां से मात्र 100 किमी दूर वाराणसी में प्रधानमंत्री युवाओं के नाम पर युवाओं को ही बरगला रहे हैं।



ठेठ बनारसी अंदाज में कहें तो मोदी जी ‘नानी को ननिहाल का हाल सुना रहे हैं’। pic.twitter.com/rjnrdu2ViQ February 23, 2024

Previously, reports surfaced regarding the leakage of exam papers and instances of candidate impersonation during the UP Police constable exam conducted on February 17 and 18. Since then, aspirants have been protesting and demanding a re-conduction of the exam.

Media reports suggest that the UP Police Constable exam paper was leaked on social media platforms and WhatsApp even before candidates entered the exam hall. However, the UPPRPB denied these allegations, stating that the question paper was not leaked.

Meanwhile, The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has formed an internal committee to investigate allegations of paper leaks and the circulation of question papers and answer sheets on social media platforms.

According to the chairperson of the recruitment board, Renuka Mishra, the decision to establish an internal committee was made in response to concerns raised by candidates on social media.

Ashok Kumar Singh, an officer holding the rank of Additional Director General (ADG), will lead the committee. Mishra mentioned that subsequent actions will be determined based on the findings of the investigation, which will focus on the viral question papers and answer sheets.