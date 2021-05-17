हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madan Mitra

Narada sting case: TMC MLA Madan Mitra, former West Bengal minister Sovan Chatterjee taken to CBI office

As per the latest reports, Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee has also reached the CBI office in Kolkata for questioning.

Narada sting case: TMC MLA Madan Mitra, former West Bengal minister Sovan Chatterjee taken to CBI office
Sovan Chatterjee (L) and Madan Mitra

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra and former West Bengal minister Sovan Chatterjee have been taken to the CBI office on Monday (May 17, 2021) in connection with the Narada sting case. 

A team of CBI officials has also reached Bengal minister Firhad Hakim's house on Monday morning. The team had reached his house with CRPF jawans.

As per the latest reports, Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee has also reached the CBI office in Kolkata for questioning. 

All four former ministers - Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and Sovan Chatterjee will be questioned on Monday in connection with the Narada case.

Earlier last week, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had accorded sanction to prosecute four former TMC ministers.

The statement said that the sanction for prosecution of the four leaders was accorded by Dhankhar after the CBI had made a request and made available entire documentation relevant to the case to the honourable governor and he invoked his powers under Article 163 and 164 of the Constitution, being the competent authority to accord such sanction.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Madan MitraSovan ChatterjeeCBINarada sting caseNarada case
Next
Story

Bengali news channel Zee 24 Ghanta's Editor Anjan Bandyopadhyay dies of COVID-19

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day