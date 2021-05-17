Narada sting case: TMC MLA Madan Mitra, former West Bengal minister Sovan Chatterjee taken to CBI office

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra and former West Bengal minister Sovan Chatterjee have been taken to the CBI office on Monday (May 17, 2021) in connection with the Narada sting case.

A team of CBI officials has also reached Bengal minister Firhad Hakim's house on Monday morning. The team had reached his house with CRPF jawans.

As per the latest reports, Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee has also reached the CBI office in Kolkata for questioning.

All four former ministers - Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and Sovan Chatterjee will be questioned on Monday in connection with the Narada case.

Earlier last week, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had accorded sanction to prosecute four former TMC ministers.

Governor accorded sanction for prosecution of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra & Sovan Chatterjee being appointing authority of Ministers ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ under Article 164 & thus competent authority Media reports that sanction was for being MLA is incorrect. pic.twitter.com/vqEg7Cv6OW — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 9, 2021

The statement said that the sanction for prosecution of the four leaders was accorded by Dhankhar after the CBI had made a request and made available entire documentation relevant to the case to the honourable governor and he invoked his powers under Article 163 and 164 of the Constitution, being the competent authority to accord such sanction.

