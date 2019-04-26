close

Narayan Sai

Narayan Sai, son of Asaram, convicted in rape case of two sisters

A Surat sessions court on Friday convicted Narayan Sai, son of Asaram, in a rape case. He has been found guilty of raping two sisters in Surat, Gujarat.

A Surat sessions court on Friday convicted Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman and rape accused Asaram, in a rape case. He has been found guilty of raping two sisters in Surat, Gujarat.

Narayan Sai's accomplices Ganga, Jamuna and Hanuman were also convicted by the court. A woman, identified as Monica, has been termed innocent.

The sentence will be pronounced on April 30.

Narayan Sai was arrested by Delhi Police on December 4, 2013, while trying to cross the border of the national capital. He was in disguise when arrested by the police. Both he and his father have been accused of rape of the sisters. The case was registered in 2013.

